Composing Sanitizer configurations

The HTML Sanitizer API allows multiple ways to customize the default allow list and this blog post aims to describe a few variations and tricks we came up with while writing the specification.

Safe and unsafe Configurations

Examples in this post will use configuration dictionaries. These dictionaries might be used in safe methods like Element.setHTML() and Document.parseHTML() , but also its unsafe counterparts setHTMLUnsafe() and parseHTMLUnsafe() . The behavior is subtly different, as the unsafe variants can take a provided config verbatim and will just run with it.

The safe methods will make sure that any provided configuration does not re-introduce security issues, as there is supposed to be NO WAY to configure the Sanitizer API into Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)

removeUnsafe()

The removeUnsafe() operation is a function on the Sanitizer global and makes sure that a config is indeed completely safe. The browser will run removeUnsafe internally when a custom configuration is provided to a safe method. The steps to remove unsafe essentially make sure that no known event handler attributes or script elements are allowed. It will also remove links ( href attributes) pointing to javascript: URLs.

Default Sanitizer / Empty Sanitizer

By default, setHTML() will allow much more than scripts. This is to help with unexpected styling, spoofing, phishing, redirects or script execution in a different origin (e.g., with <iframe> s).

Users of the Sanitizer API that want XSS protections but nothing more can supply an empty sanitizer config {} to a safe method. Just providing this dictionary will suffice to allow everything and remove nothing besides scripts

Allow lists

Typical security advice is to think of what you want to allow upfront and enumerate all the desired output. A typical forum or comment field migt use this:

{ elements: ["p", "i", "em", "b", "s", "ul", "ol", "li", "blockquote", "code", "strong"], }

This would allow the aforementioned elements and provide a robust guarantee that whatever HTML elements will be invented in the future are not suddenly messing with your layout.

Deny lists

People that want to allow all sorts of HTML except scripts and then some, can use a deny list. The downside is that this list won't be as future proof and upcoming additions to HTML might violate your assumptions about what is and is not allowed. On the flipside, if you do want to allow almost everything, you can make sure that future HTML features are going to work without additional code changes.

Modyfing and composing Sanitizer configurations

The Sanitizer API also provides methods on the Sanitizer object to modify any given configuration.

The following methods will essentially do exactly what their names suggests:

allowAttribute() : Add additional attribute to be allowed.

: Add additional attribute to be allowed. allowElement() : Allow another element.

: Allow another element. get() : Return the current configuration as JSON.

: Return the current configuration as JSON. removeAttribute() : Remove an attribute.

: Remove an attribute. removeElement() : Remove an element.

: Remove an element. removeUnsafe() : Remove known XSS elements, attributes and attribute values.

: Remove known XSS elements, attributes and attribute values. replaceElementWithChildren() : Replace an element with its children (useful to remove <a> but keeping the inner text).

: Replace an element with its children (useful to remove but keeping the inner text). setComments() : Pass a boolean to say whether comments should be stripped

: Pass a boolean to say whether comments should be stripped setDataAttributes() : Pass a bool to say whether data- attributes are allowed.

Composable Sanitizers