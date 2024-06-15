What is mixed content?

In web security, you may have heard of "mixed content". Maybe you saw a DevTools message like this one.

Mixed Content: Upgrading insecure display request ‘http://...’ to use ‘https’.

This blog post is going to explain what "mixed content" means, its implications for your website and how to handle mixed content.

Mixed Content: active or passive?

When hosting a web page on secure HTTPS, as it should be the default nowadays, the term "mixed content" refers to content on your web page that is not using HTTPS. Typical examples are images in <img> tags, stylesheets or scripts which still point to URLs starting with http://. Ideally, a website that supports HTTPS should ensure that all its content is also secured with HTTPS. Otherwise, the protection against network attackers that it gained with HTTPS could be compromised:

When the browser visits a web page that uses mixed content, a passive network attacker can gain information about the user's browsing behavior because of those unprotected mixed content URLs in the web page. Furthermore, an active network attacker could replace or modify the mixed content and therefore attack the whole home page.

Browsers have long since included protection against the harms of mixed content. Already in July 2014, a first working draft came out in the W3C web application security working group, that suggested browsers should block so-called active mixed content. Originally, this referred to <script> and <iframe> elements, ensuring that a network attacker can not modify or inject scripts into a victim page. Other content, so-called passive mixed content (e.g., images) were still allowed. The goal of this change, back then, was to prevent the attac from active network attackers but still supporting existing content, which still used a lot of HTTP. As such, the active attacks were thwarted, but passive attackers were still be able to infer browsing behavior through network sniffing.

From then on, all new HTML elements and features, like responsive images in <picture>, elements were all considered "active" elements and supposed to be blocked.

Upgrade Insecure Requests

Right after that, the webappsec working group developed a new directive for Content-Security-Policy (CSP) headers. Web pages that want their mixed content to be secure can supply a response header of Content-Security-Policy: 'upgrade-insecure-requests' and the browser will implicitly rewrite all HTTP URLs into HTTPS. This includes passive and active mixed content. Hyperlinks with an <a>, are also rewritten but only when they refer to the same-origin. But again, this upgrading is all opt-in.

Mixed Content: upgradable and blockable

Then, in year 2020, the engineers in the Chrome browser's network security group did a thorough study to learn more about mixed content that is still to be observed across the web.

The outcome was an even newer, improved Mixed Content standard. So that now, as of 2024, most browsers no longer distinguish between "active" and "passive" mixed content.

From now on, all browsers will instead distinguish between blockable and upgradable mixed content. Where the former includes HTML elements that have already been blocked (e.g., like <script>, <iframe>), and we assume we can't start loading lest sites break again. The latter is the passive content that we have previously loaded insecurely.

In essence, web pages that are hosted on HTTPS and contain image, audio or video elements pointing to HTTP will receive an automatic, implicit upgrade. Browsers will still not upgrade <a> elements that point to same- or cross- origin URLs.

This is true for the browsers Firefox 127, Chrome 86, and Safari 18 (currently in Tech Preview and expected to be released in the fall of 2024) or newer.

Now, with that changed in the Mixed Content standard, if you want your same-origin URLs to be redirected, you can use an HTTPS Strict_Transport-Security header. You can still set a Content-Security-Policy with 'upgrade-insecure-requests' to upgrade all, the blockable, the upgradable content and the <a> elements.

This blog post was written as a counterpart to our release announcement blog post at "Firefox will upgrade more Mixed Content in Version 127" at the Mozilla Security blog.

If you find a mistake in this article, you can submit a pull request on GitHub.

